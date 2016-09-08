menu
National 8.9.2016 08:36 am

Judgment in Cape Town cop’s crayfish corruption case

ANA
164 mussels and 17 crayfish. Picture: South Coast Herald

164 mussels and 17 crayfish. Picture: South Coast Herald

Instead of paying the bribe, the offender reported the request and the Western Cape Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) set up an undercover operation to trap Davids.

The Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Bellville is expected to deliver judgment on Thursday in a case involving a police warrant officer accused of accepting a bribe to release a vehicle confiscated from an offender convicted of the illegal possession of crayfish.

Warrant officer Shaun Davids, a group commander at the Steenberg police station in Cape Town’s southern suburbs, pleaded not guilty to a charge of corruptly demanding R3 000 to release the convicted offender’s confiscated vehicle.

The case arose after Davids intercepted the suspect for the illegal possession of crayfish, and confiscated the suspect’s vehicle and cellphone. According to the state, Davids offered to release the suspect’s confiscated car back to the suspect for a R3 000 bribe.

Instead of paying the bribe, the offender reported the request and the Western Cape Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) set up an undercover operation to trap Davids.

Davids’ version was that the offender was desperate to get the confiscated vehicle back, without the necessary procedure and he offered the bribe for the release of his vehicle.

Because the offender was a known gangster, and dangerous, Davids said he set up his own, secret trap for him – but failed to obtain permission to do so, as he should have.

According to him, the two met at the Nando’s outlet, where the offender offered him the money. Davids said he asked what the money was for, and the gangster said “It’s for you”.

Davids claimed that he counted the money in the car, and that his intention was to report the incident to his commander, and hand the money in as an exhibit. However, Davids claimed he was arrested while he was still in the car, counting the money.

The prosecutor urged the court to find Davids guilty on the basis that his version was “inherently improbable”, and therefore not “reasonably possibly true”.

The defence urged the court to find Davids not guilty, on the grounds that her client’s version was in fact reasonably possibly true.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Two in Durban court for armed robbery 8.9.2016
Frugal Tshwane mayor gives hope 8.9.2016
Free Basotho Movement wants Lesotho to merge with SA 7.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

readers' choice

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini
National

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator
National

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.