Emalahleni still buying mayor car with R1.5m service delivery budget

The car will be funded from money left over from the service delivery projects in Emalahleni Local Municipality, Mpumalanga, and in defence of the purchase, municipal spokesperson Lebo Mofokeng said all processes had been followed.

According to The Sowetan, Mofokeng explained Mayor Lindiwe Ntshalintshali was currently driving a Toyota Lexus with a mileage of 124 813 kilometres, and an extended motor plan had been purchased at a cost of R43 000.

“Council approved the replacement of the official vehicle of the executive mayor following supply-chain processes. The R1.5 million was rolled over from the previous year’s budget. These were savings realised from the completed projects,” Mofokeng said.

The DA has opposed the move, with its Emalahleni leader Nerita Naidu saying it was morally wrong to buy the car with funds meant for service delivery.

SA Local Government Association provincial spokesperson Nokwanda Ndashe said it was a requirement by law for new vehicles to be procured for mayors.

Meanwhile, Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has put an end to purchases of luxury vehicles for politicians and senior officials.

“No new luxury cars will be bought or leased for politicians, and if vehicles currently owned by Tshwane require replacement, sensible and low-cost vehicles will be procured,” Msimanga said in a statement.

“I will not allow public money to be spent on luxury cars while our people struggle for services, houses and jobs.

“No more luxury cars will be bought or leased under my government. A Hyundai i20 or Toyota Corolla can do the same job for a politician as an expensive sedan,” he fired.