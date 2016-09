One person died and another was injured when the car they were travelling in caught fire after hitting a cow on the R101 in Limpopo on Thursday morning.

Department of transport spokesperson Kagiso Mootane told the Bosveld Review: “The accident occurred at about 2am on the R101. One person was declared dead on the scene, and one was treated for minor injuries.”

Mootane appealed to all owners of livestock to make sure their cattle steered clear of the roads.

