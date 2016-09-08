menu
Two security guards die in Umlazi Mall shootout

Caxton News Reporter
Two bystanders, including a pregnant woman, sustained gunshot wounds.

A group of heavily armed suspects entered one of the shops at Umlazi Mall in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Wednesday at about 1.40pm.

The suspects allegedly accosted the employees, took customers’ cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash from the shop.

During the robbery, the suspects were approached by the security guards who were on duty, and a shootout ensued.

Two security guards aged 31 and 34 were fatally shot, and one possible suspect was also shot and killed. Two bystanders, including a pregnant woman, sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspects fled the scene on foot. Cases of business robbery, three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder were opened at Umlazi Police Station for further investigation.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said: “We condemn such barbaric attacks directed at innocent people, and our detectives will work tirelessly round the clock in tracing these criminals. We are appealing to anyone or witnesses who may know the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward and give us information. We also appeal to the public to give us information about those criminals who are in possession of unlicensed firearms by calling our Crime Stop number 08600-10111.”

– Caxton News Service

