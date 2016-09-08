Two ‘store robbers’ nabbed in Mthatha

Two suspects aged 31 appeared before the Libode Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for charges of robbery and housebreaking.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks, said on Thursday that John Mthembu and Khayalethu Ngqolowa were arrested by the Organised Crime unit of the Hawks on Monday in Mthatha, in the Easter Cape.

“They are accused of committing a robbery on July 28, 2016, at Build It stores in Libode. They allegedly broke into the roof of the store, stole approximately R350 000 and two plasma televisions,” said Captain Anelisa Feni.

Mthembu and Ngqolowa’s next court appearance will be on September 14, 2016, for a formal bail application.

– African News Agency (ANA)