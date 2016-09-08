menu
All Gauteng schools’ policies reviewed after natural hair protest

Citizen Reporter
A School girl speaks to Gauteng MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, at the Pretoria Girls High School, 29 August 2016, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Gauteng department of education will look into all the province’s schools to review their policies.

Gauteng department of education spokesperson Oupa Bodibe says communication with the schools will begin to ensure their policies are aligned with the constitution.

According to The Sowetan, the body that will undertake this task will include representatives from all ethnic groups.

“The emerging code of conduct must be workshopped with all stakeholders at the school, especially learners. The mocking of learners’ hairstyles must also cease so that learning and teaching can occur in a conducive and safe environment,” said Bodibe.

READ MORE: SA Human Rights Commission concerned over treatment of black pupils

The premier’s office will also work with the department of education on challenges related to race relations, social cohesion and diversity management.

