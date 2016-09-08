menu
National 8.9.2016 11:11 am

F**k you, move your black ass – police tell bleeding UKZN student

Citizen reporter
UKZN student frogmarched by an SAPS officer.



The UKZN students are protesting over what they call an untransformed curriculum, Nsfas access and a raised fee increment.

A video of a police officer aggressively frogmarching a handcuffed UKZN student to a police van caused a social media stir on Thursday morning.

The video shows a police officer in SAPS uniform frogmarching one of the protesting students in black T-shirt and brown trousers. The police officer can be heard using swear words against the student. The “aggressive” officer can also be heard racially charged phrases.

“F**k you … f**k you. F**k yourself. Move! Move your black ass,” said the police officer. “They attacked me … they attacked me. These guys attacked me without provoking them. And right now he’s swearing [at] me,” said the bleeding student, who identified himself as Thando Masiko.

In a separate incident, social media users reminisced about the 1976 June 16 incident in which Hector Pieterson was shot dead by police officers defending the apartheid government. This after a picture similar to that of the June 16 emerged, this time of a male student rushing a shot female student to a place of safety after she was shot by the police.

The students are also alleging that a police officer raped one of the protesting female students. However, the university is denying this claim.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has suspended lectures amid renewed Fees Must Fall protests, which have seen property to the tune of millions destroyed by arsonists.

“The situation on some of the UKZN campuses has become untenable and unfortunately we have no choice but to suspend the academic programme on all of our compasses until further notice,” the university said in a statement.

Twenty-three students were arrested on Tuesday for public violence after they allegedly burnt down Howard College on Tuesday evening. The students are protesting against what they call an untransformed curriculum for first-year courses. The also want to submit Nsfas application forms directly to the financial scheme’s offices, and they are fighting to ensure there is no fee increase in 2017.

