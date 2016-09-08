PICS: What celebs wore to BET A-List event

Our celebrities were dressed to kill for the inaugural BET A-List event that took place at The Westcliff, Johannesburg, on Wednesday night. Covering achievers from sports to entrepreneurship, music, fashion to film, television, literature and more, the BET A-List was compiled and curated by BET’s in-house programming and talent team.

The team’s aim was to honour those who were making an impact in their respective fields.

The first honourees of the night for power couple, producers and actors, were none other than the Fergusons, whose acting skills and TV dramas always leave viewers wishing for more.

Our honourees for power couple, producers and actors. The Fergusons. Well done #BETAList pic.twitter.com/ZLsKR7RN69 — #BETAList (@BET_Africa) September 7, 2016

Here are some of the celebs who were honoured:

Somizi for radio and TV Personality (male)

Terry Pheto for Best Actress

Bonang Matheba for Radio and TV Personality (Female)

Khanyi Dlomo for Entrepreneurship

Zakes Mda for Novelist/Writer

Caster Semenya for Sportswoman: Olympic gold medallist & middle distance runner

David Tlale for Style icon: Fashion designer

AKA for Social Media Star

Cassper Nyovest for Achiever of The Year

DJ Sbu for Philanthropist: Musician and Humanitarian

Riky Rick for Most Stylish Musician: hip hop

With Nandi Madida and Ayanda Thabethe hosting the event, the channel hopes to make this an annual event.

But of course, what’s an event like this without outfits that leave us wishing we had the celeb’s whole wardrobe or wishing we were the ones walking on that red carpet?

Rapper Riky Rick made it to the trends list on Twitter after some fans felt he should not have rocked that outfit. The Sidlukotini hitmaker was, however, having none of it, as on Thursday morning he tweeted: “Confidence is the key to success … don’t allow anything to get in your way today.”

CONFIDENCE IS THE KEY TO SUCCESS… DONT ALLOW ANYTHING TO GET IN YOUR WAY TODAY… 🎓🔑 pic.twitter.com/T21oEzD9g2 — #KINGKOTINI #TOOMUCH (@rikyrickworld) September 8, 2016

This is what some of the celebs wore to the event: