Entertainment 8.9.2016 11:05 am

PICS: What celebs wore to BET A-List event

Citizen reporter
Celebs dazzle at the BET A-LIST event on Wednesday, September 7, 2016. Picture: Instagram

Though rapper Riky Rick was honoured for being the most stylish hip hop musician, some on Twitter thought otherwise.

Our celebrities were dressed to kill for the inaugural BET A-List event that took place at The Westcliff, Johannesburg, on Wednesday night. Covering achievers from sports to entrepreneurship, music, fashion to film, television, literature and more, the BET A-List was compiled and curated by BET’s in-house programming and talent team.

The team’s aim was to honour those who were making an impact in their respective fields.

The first honourees of the night for power couple, producers and actors, were none other than the Fergusons, whose acting skills and TV dramas always leave viewers wishing for more.

Here are some of the celebs who were honoured:

  • Somizi for radio and TV Personality (male)
  • Terry Pheto for Best Actress
  • Bonang Matheba for Radio and TV Personality (Female)
  • Khanyi Dlomo for Entrepreneurship
  • Zakes Mda for Novelist/Writer
  • Caster Semenya for Sportswoman: Olympic gold medallist & middle distance runner
  • David Tlale for Style icon: Fashion designer
  • AKA for Social Media Star
  • Cassper Nyovest for Achiever of The Year
  • DJ Sbu for Philanthropist: Musician and Humanitarian
  • Riky Rick for Most Stylish Musician: hip hop

With Nandi Madida and Ayanda Thabethe hosting the event, the channel hopes to make this an annual event.

WATCH: Nasty C vs Riky Rick, who’s the better dancer?

But of course, what’s an event like this without outfits that leave us wishing we had the celeb’s whole wardrobe or wishing we were the ones walking on that red carpet?

Rapper Riky Rick made it to the trends list on Twitter after some fans felt he should not have rocked that outfit. The Sidlukotini hitmaker was, however, having none of it, as on Thursday morning he tweeted: “Confidence is the key to success … don’t allow anything to get in your way today.”

This is what some of the celebs wore to the event:

 

