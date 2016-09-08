One shot in Durban North taxi strike

Riots have flared up along North Coast and Sea Cow Lake roads in Durban this morning, and the public has been urged to avoid the area.

Greenwood Park police spokesperson Warrant Officer Leon Audh said the violence in the area was the result of a route dispute between two taxi associations. The roads have been blocked off with dust bins and burning debris, Northglen News reported.

He confirmed that one person had been shot.

“The injured man was rushed to hospital when police arrived at the scene,” he said.

According to police provincial spokesperson Thulani Zwane, one of the protesters was shot in the leg.

“We believe it is rival taxi associations clashing over routes. It’s alleged two members of taxi associations were shooting each other. One person was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital. A case of attempted murder has been opened,” he said.

“We urge motorists to avoid the area with caution. The protesters have dispersed, and we are monitoring the situation.”

Audh said while the situation was calm, police were still on scene and would monitor the situation.

Look like protests at the robots at the bottom of Chris Hani Road and Sea Cow Lake @jvbtrafficguy pic.twitter.com/8HMZIPUFDJ — Chris Micklewood (@micklewood) September 8, 2016

#AATrafficDBN Durban DELAYS towards Sea Cow Lake Road Sea Cow Lake Road – Southbound — MyAATraffic (@MyAATraffic) September 8, 2016

– Caxton News Service