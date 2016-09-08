menu
National 8.9.2016 10:31 am

Twelve school children injured in Fourways crash

CNS reporter
12 school children were injured in an accident in Fourways this morning. Picture: Emer-G-Med.

12 school children were injured in an accident in Fourways this morning. Picture: Emer-G-Med.

The taxi carrying the children was rear-ended, causing it to crash into the vehicle in front of it.

A collision at the corner of William Nicol Drive and Uranium Road in Fourways, Johannesburg, left 12 school children, between the ages of five and 14 years, injured on Thursday morning, September 8.

Emer-G-Med paramedics spokesperson Max Cohen said emergency services arrived on the scene just after 7.30am to find that a school transport taxi had been rear-ended, pushing it into the car in front of it.

“The 12 school kids sustained minor to moderate injuries. Some were found still seated in the taxi, others walking around the scene. The children were treated for their injuries on-scene before being transported to a nearby clinic for further treatment,” said Cohen.

No injuries were reported from the other vehicles.

Johannesburg Metro police were on the scene to investigate the exact events leading up to the collision, said Cohen.

Emer-G-Med paramedics attended to the scene just after 7.30am this morning, September 8. Picture: Emer-G-Med.

Emer-G-Med paramedics attended to the scene just after 7.30am this morning, September 8. Picture: Emer-G-Med.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Update: N1 North traffic still gridlocked following shootout 18.8.2016
One dead, four injured in another N1 South accident 17.8.2016
Twelve vehicles in a pile-up on N1 South 17.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

readers' choice

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Ndlozi, Shivambu slate Mngxitama for defending ‘evil’ Zuma
National

Ndlozi, Shivambu slate Mngxitama for defending ‘evil’ Zuma

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets
National

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.