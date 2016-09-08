Twelve school children injured in Fourways crash

A collision at the corner of William Nicol Drive and Uranium Road in Fourways, Johannesburg, left 12 school children, between the ages of five and 14 years, injured on Thursday morning, September 8.

Emer-G-Med paramedics spokesperson Max Cohen said emergency services arrived on the scene just after 7.30am to find that a school transport taxi had been rear-ended, pushing it into the car in front of it.

“The 12 school kids sustained minor to moderate injuries. Some were found still seated in the taxi, others walking around the scene. The children were treated for their injuries on-scene before being transported to a nearby clinic for further treatment,” said Cohen.

No injuries were reported from the other vehicles.

Johannesburg Metro police were on the scene to investigate the exact events leading up to the collision, said Cohen.

– Caxton News Service