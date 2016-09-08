Bafana star Serero stuck at Ajax

Bafana Bafana star Thulani Serero was unsuccessful in signing for a new club in Europe prior to the transfer window shutting last week, even though Ajax Amsterdam slashed his asking price in half.

According to the country’s Telegraaf newspaper, Ajax slashed Serero’s transfer fee to €500 000, but there were still no takers.

The midfielder, who has suffered numerous injuries in his time there, looks set to be on the sidelines at the Amsterdam Arena now at least until the window reopens again in January.

His club had included him in their first team squad at the start of the season.

Serero was linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns during were linked with the Bafana midfielder during the August transfer period, but nothing came out of that reported interest.