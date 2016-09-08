menu
Local News 8.9.2016 10:44 am

Bafana star Serero stuck at Ajax

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thulani Serero (Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Thulani Serero (Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Out-of-favour Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Thulani Serero stuck at the Dutch giants after being snubbed by European clubs.

Bafana Bafana star Thulani Serero was unsuccessful in signing for a new club in Europe prior to the transfer window shutting last week, even though Ajax Amsterdam slashed his asking price in half.

According to the country’s Telegraaf newspaper, Ajax slashed Serero’s transfer fee to €500 000, but there were still no takers.

The midfielder, who has suffered numerous injuries in his time there, looks set to be on the sidelines at the Amsterdam Arena now at least until the window reopens again in January.

His club had included him in their first team squad at the start of the season.

Serero was linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns during were linked with the Bafana midfielder during the August transfer period, but nothing came out of that reported interest.

Related Stories
Jordaan refuses to speculate on Mashaba’s future 7.9.2016
We will soldier on – Mosimane 7.9.2016
Our focus now is on Chippa – Arendse 7.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

Chabangu off the rails
Phakaaathi

Chabangu off the rails

We will soldier on – Mosimane
Phakaaathi

We will soldier on – Mosimane

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.