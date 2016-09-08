American climate change envoy in SA for talks with govt

US Special Envoy for Climate Change Jonathan Pershing is in South Africa holding meetings with government officials, the private sector and civil society members on climate negotiations and renewable energy.

Pershing, who arrived in Johannesburg on Wednesday, is holding the meetings in Johannesburg and Pretoria before attending the 22nd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP22) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Marrakesh, Morocco, later this year.

“His trip is an important opportunity to discuss implementation of the Paris Agreement, and advance climate and clean energy efforts with leaders across Africa ahead of this year’s UNFCCC annual climate conference,” the office of the spokesperson in Washington DC said in a press release.

Pershing’s visit is the last leg of his African trip, which kicked off last Saturday and involved stops in Senegal and Nigeria.

On Saturday, Pershing met with Senegalese government officials and civil society to highlight a strong partnership based on common interests in addressing climate change and how it impacts coastal communities, food security, power production and inclusive economic growth.

On Monday Pershing travelled to Abuja in Nigeria and met with government officials to also discuss investment, youth engagement on climate change and the importance of joining and implementing the Paris Agreement.

