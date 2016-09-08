Tzaneen municipality defends mayor’s R1.2m Mercedes Benz

Greater Tzaneen Municipality spokesperson Neville Ndlala defended the purchase of the Mayor Maripe Mangena’s new R1.2-million Mercedes Benz, Letaba Herald reports.

He said the purchase of a new vehicle for the mayor was necessary because the previous mayor’s vehicle was bought in 2011 and had exceeded 150 000 kilometres, and that it was no longer under a motor plan and was involved in two separate minor accidents.

“The vehicle has also suffered numerous mechanical breakdowns costing the municipality in excess of R180 000 at some stage and in a very short period. There was also high cost of hiring a vehicle for the mayor during the periods where the vehicle was involved either in an accident or suffered mechanical breakdown.“

He said: “We have invoices to back this. In actual fact the purchase of the new vehicle will save the municipality money and will be convenient for the mayor. The SALGA handbook allows for the replacement of the mayor’s official vehicle if it has exceeded 150 000km, the mileage on the previous vehicle stood at 173 000km.”

