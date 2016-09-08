menu
Celebrities 8.9.2016 11:42 am

Boity joins ‘High Rollers’

Tshepiso Makhele
Boity Thulo. Picture: Instagram

Boity Thulo. Picture: Instagram

Her first episode will air on September 27.

High Rollers has officially announced they would be welcoming beautiful, multi-talented actress and Instagram royalty Boity Thulo to their powerful cast. Although details are still to be revealed about Thulo’s character, her presence on the show will undeniably bring a whole other element of glamour and charisma. Her first episode will air on September 27.

ALSO READ >> Why Cassper hasn’t committed suicide after ‘Boity dumped him twice’

Motlatji Ditodi, who plays Sindy Mhambi, is set to depart from the show. Her character will be dealt an unexpected blow when Denton, played by Terence Bridgett, returns. Ditodi has decided to relocate to Cape Town in pursuit of fulfilling her career dreams. Selai Ralarala, High Rollers’ casting director, said: “Motlatji is going to be missed both on set and on screen, but we wish her all the very best of luck and every success on her new journey.”

High Rollers airs on weekdays at 7.30pm on SABC 3.

