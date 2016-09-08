menu
National 8.9.2016 12:49 pm

DA wants timeframes for quarterly crime stats in EC

ANA
Supplied Photo

Supplied Photo

Stevenson says while the DA welcomes the release of quarterly crime statistics, the numbers should be available on a weekly basis.

The DA in the Eastern Cape wants Safety and Liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana to “spell out” the timeframes for the release of quarterly crime statistics in the province.

In June, national cabinet took a decision that crime statistics would be released every quarter, in addition to the annual, comprehensive release.

National annual statistics released earlier this month showed the murder rate in the Eastern Cape was up 9.9%, from 3.32% in 2014/15 to 3.64% in 2015/16, carjacking was up 24.3%, from 769 in 2014/15 to 956 in 2015/15, while truck hijacking was up 58.8% from 34 in 2014/15 to 54 in 2015/16.

DA MPL Bobby Stevenson said in a statement on Thursday that residents in the Eastern Cape could not rely on an annual release of crime statistics that were 18 months out of date when published.

“The Western Cape government has already announced that quarterly crime stats for that province for the period October to December 2016 will be published in January 2017.”

“Last week I tabled a legislature question to the MEC requesting information as to when these quarterly crime stats will be released for the Eastern Cape,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson said communities had the right to know which crimes were trending in particular areas so that residents could take necessary steps to ensure their safety.

“This is particularly so for residents living in crime hotspots such as the Bethelsdorp policing area, which made it into the national top 10 of crime-ridden communities,” he said.

Stevenson said while the DA welcomed the release of quarterly crime statistics, the numbers should in a digital world, be available on a weekly basis in real time.

“We are now in the era of digital communication, where web-based and community applications can play a major role in combating crime if they have the information,” said Stevenson.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went 8.9.2016
Frugal Tshwane mayor gives hope 8.9.2016
Gauteng faces massive cuts 8.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

readers' choice

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Ndlozi, Shivambu slate Mngxitama for defending ‘evil’ Zuma
National

Ndlozi, Shivambu slate Mngxitama for defending ‘evil’ Zuma

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets
National

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.