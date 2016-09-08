Injury set to delay Ngcongca’s Sundowns debut

Mamelodi Sundowns fans might have to wait a little bit longer to see their new signing Anele Ngcongca in action after the defender suffered a minor knee injury in training on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old defender, who signed a three-year deal with the Brazilians, limped off at training and is set to undergo a scan to determine the extent of his injury.

The good news for Sundowns is that none of their international stars came back with an injury and therefore coach Pitso Mosimane will be able to field a strong team in the first leg of MTN8 semifinal against Chippa United.

After playing Chippa, Sundowns will take on Maritzburg United in the league on the following Wednesday before flying to Ndola, Zambia, to play the Caf Champions League semifinal first leg against Zesco United.

Upon their return, the Brazilians will host Chippa in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal before playing Zesco United in the second leg of the Caf Champions League semifinal.