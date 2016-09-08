menu
Local News 8.9.2016 12:18 pm

Injury set to delay Ngcongca’s Sundowns debut

Phakaaathi Reporter
Anele Ngcongca of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Mamelodi Sundowns Media Day at Chloorkop. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Anele Ngcongca of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Mamelodi Sundowns Media Day at Chloorkop. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

The good news for Sundowns is that none of their international stars came back with an injury.

Mamelodi Sundowns fans might have to wait a little bit longer to see their new signing Anele Ngcongca in action after the defender suffered a minor knee injury in training on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old defender, who signed a three-year deal with the Brazilians, limped off at training and is set to undergo a scan to determine the extent of his injury.

The good news for Sundowns is that none of their international stars came back with an injury and therefore coach Pitso Mosimane will be able to field a strong team in the first leg of MTN8 semifinal against Chippa United.

After playing Chippa, Sundowns will take on Maritzburg United in the league on the following Wednesday before flying to Ndola, Zambia, to play the Caf Champions League semifinal first leg against Zesco United.

Upon their return, the Brazilians will host Chippa in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal before playing Zesco United in the second leg of the Caf Champions League semifinal.

Related Stories
Bafana star Serero stuck at Ajax 8.9.2016
We will soldier on – Mosimane 7.9.2016
Our focus now is on Chippa – Arendse 7.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

Chabangu off the rails
Phakaaathi

Chabangu off the rails

We will soldier on – Mosimane
Phakaaathi

We will soldier on – Mosimane

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.