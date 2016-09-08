menu
National 8.9.2016

Watch: Rock python shot after swallowing man’s goat

Njabulo Khumalo

A resident shot the python to ensure it would no longer pose a danger to the community.

A huge rock python was captured and killed on Wednesday, September 7, in the Waaihoek rural area near Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), after it had strangled and killed a goat, reports the Ladysmith Gazette.

A resident was in his home when he heard a goat bleating in panic. He went out to investigate what was happening, and to his surprise, a huge rock python snake had its body wrapped around the goat and was in the process of constricting it to death.

The resident, who did not want to be named, sought help from other community members. It was too late to save the goat, as it had already been suffocated.

When members of the community got to the scene, the snake attempted to slither away. When cornered, it tried to escape, climbing a nearby tree. To make sure the snake would no longer pose a danger to the community, one of the residents shot it.

“We have young children who walk past this spot every day. We also have livestock that feed from the trees and grass here, which is why we had to kill the snake in order to prevent the same thing from happening again,” the concerned resident said.

Community members claimed they called the police to assist in capturing and moving the snake, but they waited almost two hours, with no response from police or snake catchers.

“This is not the first time this has happened,” stressed one resident.

“A while ago, a huge snake was killed after it strangled one of my goats. It leaves us with no choice but to kill the snakes, as they pose a danger to our community and our livelihoods.”

Caxton News Service

