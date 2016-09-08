menu
Local News 8.9.2016 01:52 pm

Eagles accused of distracting Thanda players

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Roger Sikhakhane. Photo: Sabelo Mngoma/BackpagePix

Roger Sikhakhane. Photo: Sabelo Mngoma/BackpagePix

Roger Sikhakhane has accused Royal Eagles of distracting his players ahead of Sunday’s KwaZulu-Natal derby.

Thanda Royal Zulu coach Roger Sikhakhane has accused Royal Eagles officials of trying to distract his players’ focus with false promises ahead of the National First Division teams’ duel on Sunday afternoon.

Sikhakhane, who was fired by Chippa United last season, said he respected Eagles and they had great players, but then he urged their officials to desist from phoning his players and making them promises.

“Eagles have quality and experienced players. They even have Chris Komane, who was our captain last season and whose quality we all know. Above all that though, we are ready for them, and we want three points,” Sikhakhane was quoted by Isolezwe on Thursday.

“I know how their coach (Kostadin Papic) wants his team to play, and I already have a plan for them. What I do not like about them is their people phoning my players and making them promises ahead of the game. They must leave my players alone,” said Sikhakhane.

The match is set for Richards Bay’s uMhlathuze Sports Complex on Sunday.

NFD fixtures

Saturday
Black Leopards v Jomo Cosmos, at Thohoyandou Stadium, 3pm
Witbank Spurs v Mthatha Bucks, at Puma Rugby Stadium, 3pm
FC Cape Town v Magesi FC, at NKK Rugby Stadium, 3pm
Stellenbosch Fc v University of Pretoria, at Coetzenberg Stadium, 3pm
Mbombela United v Milano FC, at Kanyamazane Stadium, 3pm
Real Kings v Santos, at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium

Sunday
Thanda Royal Zulu v Royal Eagles, at uMhlathuze Sports Complex, 3pm
Cape Town All Stars v AmaZulu, at Parrow Park Stadium, 3pm

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

