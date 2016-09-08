menu
Uncategorized 8.9.2016 01:33 pm

Bomb squad searches Newcastle hospital

Quinton Boucher
A fire engine parked outside the Provincial Hospital, while emergency personnel searched for the bomb.

A fire engine parked outside the Provincial Hospital, while emergency personnel searched for the bomb.

The threat of an explosive forced the evacuation of the Newcastle Provincial Hospital this morning.

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of staff and patients at the Newcastle Provincial Hospital this morning, Newscastle Advertiser reports.

Bomb

Bomb

Traffic officials closed access to Hospital Street shortly after Fire Department and police specialists arrived at the facility.

READ MORE:Probe launched after Midrand mall bomb scare

Patients and medical staff gathered opposite the road, fearing the worst.

However, explained hospital spokesperson Sabelo Buthelezi, “there was a suspicious package found, but it was a drill. We held the bomb drill to determine how our staff would respond, and to ensure that if something were to happen, they would be adequately trained to care for the patients.”

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Saudi police foil mosque suicide bombing: ministry 24.8.2016
Two arrested in JHB for possession of active mortar bomb 18.8.2016
Motar bomb found near KZN game reserve 26.2.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

readers' choice

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Ndlozi, Shivambu slate Mngxitama for defending ‘evil’ Zuma
National

Ndlozi, Shivambu slate Mngxitama for defending ‘evil’ Zuma

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets
National

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.