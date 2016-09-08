Bomb squad searches Newcastle hospital

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of staff and patients at the Newcastle Provincial Hospital this morning, Newscastle Advertiser reports.

Traffic officials closed access to Hospital Street shortly after Fire Department and police specialists arrived at the facility.

Patients and medical staff gathered opposite the road, fearing the worst.

However, explained hospital spokesperson Sabelo Buthelezi, “there was a suspicious package found, but it was a drill. We held the bomb drill to determine how our staff would respond, and to ensure that if something were to happen, they would be adequately trained to care for the patients.”

– Caxton News Service