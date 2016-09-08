Limpopo premier rescues 15-year-old stabbing victim

A 15-year-old girl was rescued by Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha after she was stabbed in the head and shoulder when two men demanded she hand over her cellphone.

The suspects fled the scene, leaving the girl bleeding on the side of the road.

When the official state vehicle of the premier drove past the scene where the victim lay clutching her wounds on Grobler Street, he did not hesitate to assist

Mathabatha told said he and his security team were driving home after a long day at work when they came across the girl bleeding on the side of the road last Wednesday, Review Online reported.

“As we were driving down Grobler Street, we noticed a young girl in uniform, shouting and bleeding, trying to get someone’s attention. I immediately told the driver to stop,” added Mathabatha.

“A few other motorists also stopped to help. I called an ambulance and police, who responded as fast as they could,” said the premier.

He added emergency services were at the scene within minutes and assisted the young girl.

Mathabatha was humble in explaining his role.

“I am a resident of the city. This is not the first time I stopped to help someone. We don’t help people to get media coverage, this is someone’s life we’re talking about.

“A year ago, at my village home in Tooseng, the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, and I rescued a young man who had cut his own throat after using nyaope. Motsoaledi had to use his medical aid tool-kit, as the ambulance service from Lebowakgomo would not arrive in time to save the boy’s life,” he said.

“We live in a country riddled with crime. Residents and the police need to work together to get rid of crime. We all need to be alert. People should stop walking around with earphones in their ears. I instructed the MEC for safety to increase police visibility in the city,” added Mathabatha.

The victim’s family thanked the premier for his assistance but declined to speak to the media.

– Caxton News Service