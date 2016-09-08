It feels like I never left – Myeni

Myeni, who left the Clever Boys as their skipper in 2012 for the Buccaneers, made his return to the club during the August transfer period.

He was deemed a surplus to requirements by Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral, who put him on the transfer list.

“It feels good being back home. I felt welcomed by the players and the technical team, so it feels like I never left. It is my second week training with the guys, and there is lot of improvement, I just need to work on my fitness,” said Myeni.

Even though Myeni feels at home, the winger acknowledges the fact that there are a lot of changes in the team and he won’t walk straight into the first lineup.

“For me it is the same; there is always competition, even the last time when I was here, I had to work my way up. So, it is the same thing even though it is a completely new team, and the technical team has also changed.”