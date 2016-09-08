menu
Local News 8.9.2016 01:30 pm

It feels like I never left – Myeni

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Sifisio Myeni with his teammates during the Bidvest Wits media open day at Sturrock Park. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

It’s been four years since Sifiso Myeni left Bidvest Wits, but the former Orlando Pirates winger says he still feels at home.

Myeni, who left the Clever Boys as their skipper in 2012 for the Buccaneers, made his return to the club during the August transfer period.

He was deemed a surplus to requirements by Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral, who put him on the transfer list.

“It feels good being back home. I felt welcomed by the players and the technical team, so it feels like I never left. It is my second week training with the guys, and there is lot of improvement, I just need to work on my fitness,” said Myeni.

Even though Myeni feels at home, the winger acknowledges the fact that there are a lot of changes in the team and he won’t walk straight into the first lineup.

“For me it is the same; there is always competition, even the last time when I was here, I had to work my way up. So, it is the same thing even though it is a completely new team, and the technical team has also changed.”

