High rolling Riky Rick has the best motivational quotes right now

He was just crowned the best styled musician at the A-List BET event recently and on top of that, one of Mabala Noise’s top rapper is living large. So it’s no doubt he has the most motivational things to say, I mean who wouldn’t? With three luxury cars in tow, millions in the bank and a popping career, Ricky Rick is living his best life and it’s only logical that he shares his success tips. Let’s take a look at some of them below.
“All that matters is how you view yourself… You are the only person who can truly visualize your goals and journey. If you let other peoples opinion hold more weight than your own then you have lost the game of life already. Be fearless in the face of judgement. Be the person you are because of you. Trust yourself… As long as you see it and really believe the vision, EVERYTHING will come to life for you.” 📷: @yeahlenzo ———————————————————— DOWNLOAD “KLY ft Riky Rick – Too Much” NOW. FREE LINK IN BIO. 📲 #KingKotini #Motivation #BossZonkeForever #Sidlukotini #Dedication #FamilyValues #gucci #cottoneater #BETALIST
“My life has been filled with ups and downs… One thing Ive learnt is that the bad times will always be followed by an opportunity to turn things around. GOD never leaves you in the dark… You will always get a chance to come up. Always… All you gotta do is recognize it…” 📷: @yeahlenzo ———————————————————– #KingKotini #CottonEater #Sidlukotini #FamilyFirst #Motivation #Dedication #BossZonkeForever #FamilyValues A photo posted by Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado (@rikyrickworld) on
“They might have told you your life will never amount to anything. They might have said your plan will not work. They might still tell you that you need to follow the way they did it… They might all be right.. They might be saving you from wasting your time and energy BUT just imagine if they were wrong…” 📷: @yeahlenzo —————————————————————— #KINGKOTINI #MOTIVATION #FAMILYVALUES #DREAMBIG #LIVEFIERCE #GUCCIBOYZ #SIDLUKOTINI #BOSSZONKEFOREVER A photo posted by Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado (@rikyrickworld) on
“Life is too short for us to not live to the fullest… My biggest fear is that one day we might wake up and regret all the things we didn’t do when could have. We will make mistakes, we will find ourselves in difficult positions but rather we have a story to tell to our children. LETS DO THE MOST. ” 📷: @yeahlenzo —————————————————————— #KINGKOTINI #MOTIVATION #FAMILYVALUES #DREAMBIG #LIVEFIERCE #GUCCIBOYZ #SIDLUKOTINI #BOSSZONKEFOREVER