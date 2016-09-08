Picketing Peace Corps members want answers

Members of the Ekurhuleni Peace Corps picketed outside the Germiston Civic Centre on Wednesday in an effort to have their grievances with the municipality heard, Germiston City News reports.

The two most important issues high on their list are that they still have not been employed on a permanent basis and the issue of the fingerprints that were taken for members of the Southern region were “lost”, and now they have to start the process all over again.

Jabu Mabuza, a member of the Peace Corps, told the community paper they were worried criminals would use the fingerprints to open accounts and incur a debt in their name.

“We have redone the fingerprints but are worried that they get lost again,” he said.

Mabuza said they were extremely unhappy about the fact that although they were promised they would be given permanent jobs, but that has not happened, and they have seen new posts advertised for EMPD members when they had been promised traffic warden posts.

“We are not waiting for someone to come and respond to us this time,” he said.

“We are picketing non-stop until we are told that tomorrow we are employed permanently.”

Lungisile Mtatyana, another member,said they risked their lives doing the job, as they were the eyes and ears of Ekurhuleni and they needed answers.

“We are working five days a week, and then we are asked to volunteer on weekends as well for very little money,” she said.

“One of our members was recently shot and killed in Thokoza wearing this uniform, and another was beaten in a separate incident, and still we are not employed permanently.”

Another frustrated member Thabang Mashego said many of the approximately 800-strong Peace Corps did not have uniforms, and that although they all completed a certificate course through the EMPD Academy (many of them as long as three years ago), they still have not received their certificates, which leads to problems when they are seeking jobs in this type of field.

“We need answers,” Mashego said.

The GCN has asked the metro for comment on the matter and is awaiting a response.

– Caxton News Service