National 8.9.2016 01:37 pm

PE siblings reunited with mother after alleged abduction

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

A 31-year-old woman is facing charges of abduction and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Port Elizabeth police arrested a 31-year-old woman on Thursday after she allegedly abducted three siblings.

A confrontation broke out on Thursday morning when angry community members recognised the children, aged five, seven and eight, who were with the woman in Kwazakhele.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the woman was assaulted by a large group of residents who accused the woman of abducting the two boys and a girl on Wednesday night.

Beetge said the siblings were in the care of their grandmother and were last seen at 4pm on Wednesday. The children were allegedly taken by the woman who had only met them for the first time last week.

Beetge said police reinforcements had to be called when angry community members tried to prevent the police from removing the woman from the scene.

“It was quite an effort. The community started assaulting the woman and would not let police take her. Police managed to put her in the back of a vehicle, but residents removed her. The K9 unit was called in, and the woman was arrested and taken to the Kwazakhele Police Station,” said Beetge.

The siblings are now back in the care of their mother.

The 31-year-old woman is facing charges of abduction and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

In a separate incident at the weekend, 7-year old Sonja Payi was abducted in New Brighton. Her body was found near Struanway on Monday afternoon.

Police said a mostmortem revealed she had been raped and died as a result of electrocution.

-African News Agency (ANA)

