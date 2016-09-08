menu
Gordhan dares the Hawks to arrest him

Citizen reporter
Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan and his partner at the 2014 Presidential Inauguration in the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre at the Union Buildings, Pretoria. (Photo: GCIS)

Gordhan says he has done all he can to cooperate with the unit.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has reportedly dared the police’s elite crime fighting unit, the Hawks, to arrest him because he has done all he could to cooperate with the unit and its requests.

“They can arrest me if they want,” the embattled head of National Treasury told political analyst Justice Malala at the Open Book Festival.

Gordhan reiterated that he has sought legal counsel on the investigation by the Hawks into the so-called spy rogue unit he is accused of establishing during his tenure as commissioner of Sars and violating anti-corruption legalisation.

On his views regarding the purported judicial inquiry into financial institutions, Gordhan said the Gupta family should take legal action against the country’s major banks for closing their accounts should they feel “disadvantaged or prejudiced”.

