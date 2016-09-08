Gordhan dares the Hawks to arrest him

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has reportedly dared the police’s elite crime fighting unit, the Hawks, to arrest him because he has done all he could to cooperate with the unit and its requests.

READ MORE: Different religions come together to support Pravin

“They can arrest me if they want,” the embattled head of National Treasury told political analyst Justice Malala at the Open Book Festival.

Gordhan reiterated that he has sought legal counsel on the investigation by the Hawks into the so-called spy rogue unit he is accused of establishing during his tenure as commissioner of Sars and violating anti-corruption legalisation.

READ MORE: ANC’s ‘CR17’ squares off with ‘Premier League’

On his views regarding the purported judicial inquiry into financial institutions, Gordhan said the Gupta family should take legal action against the country’s major banks for closing their accounts should they feel “disadvantaged or prejudiced”.

#PravinGordhan I have good legal advice. I am not above the law but why am I being investigated . Loud applause. @eNCA — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) September 8, 2016

#PravinGordan: you can arrest me now if you want but what have I done wrong? Do you have malicious intent? @eNCA — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) September 8, 2016