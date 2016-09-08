‘Zille’s friend’ Vytjie Mentor slams Zuma, Zwane and their ‘handlers’

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor says the decision to fire Minister of Minerals Mosebenzi Zwane will depend on what President Jacob Zuma’s handlers want.

Mentor said this while addressing members of the media at the Cape Town Press Club on behalf of the SA First Forum (Saff) on Thursday. She said Zuma “is not his own man” and his decisions were often determined by what his “handlers” wanted.

Mentor and Deputy Minister of Finance Mcebisi Jonas were among other top ANC members to sensationally reveal they were offered top government positions by the controversial Gupta family.

Mentor says Zwane’s arrogance is escalating. This after Zwane called for a judicial commission of inquiry into banks that terminated their relationships with the Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments.

The outspoken former ANC MP called on South Africans to “topple ANC Youth League and ANC Women’s League patronage”. She said that although she was not calling for violence, “it’s not the ANC that can put this country right, but the people of South Africa”.

“There’s an escalation of arrogance from Minister Zwane. President Zuma is unpredictable. He’s not his own man. [Firing Zwane] will depend on what his handlers want.

“ANC Youth League, ANC Women’s League have been elected on an agenda of patronage. Hence people outside of the ANC must topple that patronage. I’m not calling for violence.”

“Saff says hands off Pravin,” said Mentor.

Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan has been involved in a protracted battle with the Hawks. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) summoned the minister to explain a case related to the SA Revenue Service’s alleged “rogue unit”.

Gordhan refused to present himself for a warning statement.

When asked if the red attire she was wearing had something to do with her being a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Mentor said, “I’m no EFF”.

Saff says it is apolitical, but Mentor clearly still is very political. She says that although Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma performed in her portfolios, she would not make a good president. She also said she was not that impressed with the performance of the “good technocrat” as chairperson of the African Union Commission.

As for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, she added “he blows hot and cold”. When asked if ANC treasurer Zweli Mkhize was the right candidate to take over from Zuma as president of the ANC, she said he could not qualify, as he once allegedly defended Zuma during the Khwezi rape case. She said Mkhize, as a qualified medical doctor, failed to handle the rape issue well because he “thought it was a traditional matter”.

Mentor added that she had been accused of being member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) but denied being a member of the opposition party. She, however, confirmed that “I am Helen Zille’s friend”.