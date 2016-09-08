Beer-battered fish goujons with fried baby marrows and pesto-sour-cream sauce

Serves 4 EASY 1 hour
THE FLAVOUR COMBINATIONS
FISH GOUJONS
600g hake fillets, skinned and deboned
salt and freshly ground black
pepper, to taste
45ml (3 tbsp) cake flour
oil, to deep-fry
BEER BATTER
300g cake flour
5ml (1 tsp) paprika
salt and freshly ground black
pepper, to taste
1 large egg, lightly whisked
500ml (2 cups) beer
FRIED BABY MARROWS
6 baby marrows, quartered lengthways
30ml (2 tbsp) cake flour
olive oil, to shallow-fry
salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
PESTO-SOUR-CREAM SAUCE
100g (. cup) raw cashew nuts
180g sour cream
110g basil pesto
15ml (1 tbsp) red wine vinegar
1 large gherkin, chopped
2,5ml (. tsp) sugar
salt and freshly ground black
pepper, to taste
handful fresh basil leaves or
microherbs, to serve
HOW TO DO IT
1 For the goujons, cut the hake into 3cm strips. Season and dust the goujons with the 45ml (3 tbsp) flour. Heat the oil to 180°C for deep-frying.
2 For the beer batter, whisk all of the ingredients together until combined. Don’t worry if the mixture is slightly lumpy. Dip each goujon in the beer batter and fry until crisp and
golden, 5 – 6 minutes.
3 For the baby marrows, dust the marrows with the 30ml (2 tbsp) flour. Heat the oil in a pan. Once hot, add the baby marrows and fry until tender, 2 – 3 minutes. Season to taste.
4 For the pesto sauce, blitz all of the ingredients in a food processor until finely blended. Season to taste.
5 Serve the sauce on the side with the fried fish and baby marrows. Garnish with basil leaves or microherbs.
COOK’S TIP
Always fry fish off in small batches, as you do not want to overcrowd the pot and cause the oil to cool down – this will make your fish soggy and allow it to absorb too much oil.