Beer-battered fish goujons with fried baby marrows and pesto-sour-cream sauce

Serves 4 EASY 1 hour

THE FLAVOUR COMBINATIONS

FISH GOUJONS

600g hake fillets, skinned and deboned

salt and freshly ground black

pepper, to taste

45ml (3 tbsp) cake flour

oil, to deep-fry

BEER BATTER

300g cake flour

5ml (1 tsp) paprika

salt and freshly ground black

pepper, to taste

1 large egg, lightly whisked

500ml (2 cups) beer

FRIED BABY MARROWS

6 baby marrows, quartered lengthways

30ml (2 tbsp) cake flour

olive oil, to shallow-fry

salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

PESTO-SOUR-CREAM SAUCE

100g (. cup) raw cashew nuts

180g sour cream

110g basil pesto

15ml (1 tbsp) red wine vinegar

1 large gherkin, chopped

2,5ml (. tsp) sugar

salt and freshly ground black

pepper, to taste

handful fresh basil leaves or

microherbs, to serve

HOW TO DO IT

1 For the goujons, cut the hake into 3cm strips. Season and dust the goujons with the 45ml (3 tbsp) flour. Heat the oil to 180°C for deep-frying.

2 For the beer batter, whisk all of the ingredients together until combined. Don’t worry if the mixture is slightly lumpy. Dip each goujon in the beer batter and fry until crisp and

golden, 5 – 6 minutes.

3 For the baby marrows, dust the marrows with the 30ml (2 tbsp) flour. Heat the oil in a pan. Once hot, add the baby marrows and fry until tender, 2 – 3 minutes. Season to taste.

4 For the pesto sauce, blitz all of the ingredients in a food processor until finely blended. Season to taste.

5 Serve the sauce on the side with the fried fish and baby marrows. Garnish with basil leaves or microherbs.

COOK’S TIP

Always fry fish off in small batches, as you do not want to overcrowd the pot and cause the oil to cool down – this will make your fish soggy and allow it to absorb too much oil.