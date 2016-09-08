menu
Rugby 8.9.2016 02:19 pm

Proud Etzebeth reaches Springbok milestone

Own correspondent
FILE PICTURE: Eben Etzebeth. Picture: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Brendan Croft.

On Thursday Etzebeth was named in the Springbok starting team to face the Wallabies on Saturday, which will be his 27th consecutive match for South Africa.

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will on Saturday become the youngest Springbok ever to earn 50 Test caps when he runs out against the Wallabies in the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, in the third round of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

The 24-year lock said he and his teammates were looking forward to facing the Wallabies in Brisbane and explained he was enjoying the game of rugby in the same way as when he first started playing as a youngster.

“I enjoy the game, and for me it a massive honour to play in the Green and Gold and to represent my country,” said Etzebeth.

“I am here in Australia with a special group of friends, playing for my country, and I really do enjoy playing rugby. However, it’s all about the team and not the individual, and I hope to make a meaningful contribution to our team effort on Saturday.”

Etzebeth cautioned that although the Wallabies have experienced some difficulties this season, that they are definitely a force to be reckoned with.

“They are a quality team and a good lineout side, and we are looking forward to our battle on Saturday. We will have to be at our best to match them and to try to steal some balls,” said the Bok lock.

Eben Etzebeth’s Test record:

OPPOSITION P W D L T C PE DG PTS
Argentina 11 8 1 2 1 0 0 0 5
Australia 7 4 0 3 1 0 0 0 5
England 5 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
France 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ireland 5 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Italy 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 7 1 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
Samoa 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scotland 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
USA 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wales 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
