Free State declares first protected environment

An area of the northeastern Free State around the village of Memel has become the first in the province to be declared a “protected environment”.

This is due to the area’s exceptional natural beauty, diversity of species and significance as a water source area. The 17 456-hectare protected area, known as the Sneeuwberg Protected Environment (SPE), was gazetted on Friday, July 29, 2016.

A statement from the World Wide Fund (WWF) For Nature South Africa describes a “protected environment” as a class of protection under the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act (NEMPAA), which offers the next most secure form of protection after a nature reserve. The fact that protected areas can be proclaimed on privately owned land is made possible through the innovative national Biodiversity Stewardship Programme. This programme allows for the expansion of our protected area network through groundbreaking legislation and partnerships.

Protected environments require a management plan encompassing issues like veld management and wetland protection, while still allowing residents to make a living off the land through activities such as livestock farming and tourism.

Morné Du Plessis, CEO for WWF South Africa: “I commend the Free State provincial government, landowners and our partners for reaching this significant milestone. The declaration of the Sneeuwberg Protected Environment not only recognises the unique biodiversity of South Africa’s grasslands but also the need for those who live in this beautiful part of the country to sustain their livelihoods through caring for the environment. As an important water source area, the wellbeing of this natural system is of significance to us all.”

The Sneeuwberg Protected Environment lies within a strategic water source area, feeding rivers that provide water for our cities. It is also rich in fauna and flora, and falls within the Grasslands Important Bird and Biodiversity Area (IBA). The area is important for unique and threatened bird species, such as the threatened Wattled Crane, Southern Bald Ibis, Blue Korhaan, Denham’s Bustard, Yellow-breasted Pipit and Rudd’s Lark. Other special species to occur in this mountainous grassland environment include the Oribi and Giant Girdled Lizard.

In terms of the gazette notice, the purpose of the declaration is to: