menu
National 8.9.2016 03:31 pm

Tzaneen teenager arrested for murder

Refiloe Matome
17 year old teenager Webster Mhlongo that was murdered.

17 year old teenager Webster Mhlongo that was murdered.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for murder after he stabbed his fellow schoolmate with a sharp object.

Following an argument, the Gwambeni High School learners in Limpopo began fighting physically, Letaba Herald reports.

“It is alleged that on Wednesday at around 3.45pm in Xihoko village just outside Tzaneen, teenager Webster Mhlongo, also aged 17, was from school when an argument broke out between him and a schoolmate,” stated Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

fist-bump

fist-bump

READ MORE: Teenager airlifted from off-rock bike race 

“The suspect stabbed the deceased with a sharp instrument in the neck, and he was immediately rushed to Nyavana Clinic, where he was certified dead on arrival,” Ngoepe further stated.

The suspect will appear before the Ritavi Magistrates’ Court tomorrow on a charge of murder.

Police investigations are still continuing.

– Caxton News Service

 

Related Stories
Limpopo doctor accused of raping teen back in court 29.7.2016
Teen in Cape Town court for ‘raping’ children 25.7.2016
Teen wakes up naked on Witbank pavement 16.7.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

readers' choice

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Ndlozi, Shivambu slate Mngxitama for defending ‘evil’ Zuma
National

Ndlozi, Shivambu slate Mngxitama for defending ‘evil’ Zuma

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets
National

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.