Tzaneen teenager arrested for murder

Following an argument, the Gwambeni High School learners in Limpopo began fighting physically, Letaba Herald reports.

“It is alleged that on Wednesday at around 3.45pm in Xihoko village just outside Tzaneen, teenager Webster Mhlongo, also aged 17, was from school when an argument broke out between him and a schoolmate,” stated Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“The suspect stabbed the deceased with a sharp instrument in the neck, and he was immediately rushed to Nyavana Clinic, where he was certified dead on arrival,” Ngoepe further stated.

The suspect will appear before the Ritavi Magistrates’ Court tomorrow on a charge of murder.

Police investigations are still continuing.

– Caxton News Service