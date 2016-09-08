Watch: Khune macking a woman on TV!

In a video that has gone viral, Khune is seen whispering something in the ear of the lady, while his Bafana teammate is nudging him to pay attention.

ITUMELENG KHUNE fails to contain himself in front of a beautiful lady and his team mate nudges him to stop. pic.twitter.com/AEsZZ6hvGT — SAfrognews (@SAfrognews) 7 September 2016

Check some reaction from Twitter:

Khune was whispering in one lady's ear but look at the smile from the other lady! captain my captain — AskCheyC (@_Themusa) 7 September 2016