Local News 8.9.2016 03:28 pm

Watch: Khune macking a woman on TV!

Phakaaathi Reporter
Itumeleng Khune during the 2016 Nelson Mandela Challenge match between South Africa and Egypt at Orlando Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Itumeleng Khune during the 2016 Nelson Mandela Challenge match between South Africa and Egypt at Orlando Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Itumeleng Khune was caught on camera macking a SAA model after Bafana Bafana’s game against Egypt at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

In a video that has gone viral, Khune is seen whispering something in the ear of the lady, while his Bafana teammate is nudging him to pay attention.

Check some reaction from Twitter:

