Security guard shot during mall robbery dies in hospital

Police have confirmed that the security officer who was shot during an armed robbery on Saturday has died, Kempton Express reported.

Ekurhuleni North Cluster communications officer Captain Neldah Sekgobela said: “The G4S officer succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.”

The cash-in-transit guard was critically wounded after being shot at point-blank range in the back of the head by armed robbers, who ambushed him and his partner while they delivered money to a Capitec Bank ATM at Kempton Square.

According to EMER-G-MED’s Max Cohen, paramedics arrived at the scene on Saturday at about 10am.

“Paramedics worked to stabilise the critically injured guard, performing multiple Advanced Life Support interventions and placing the guard on life support,” added Cohen.

– Caxton News Service