menu
National 8.9.2016 04:45 pm

Security guard shot during mall robbery dies in hospital

Nolwazi Dhlamini
Stock image. Photo: Thinkstock.com

Stock image. Photo: Thinkstock.com

The cash-in-transit guard was critically wounded after being shot at point-blank range in the back of the head.

Police have confirmed that the security officer who was shot during an armed robbery on Saturday has died, Kempton Express reported.

Ekurhuleni North Cluster communications officer Captain Neldah Sekgobela said: “The G4S officer succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.”

The cash-in-transit guard was critically wounded after being shot at point-blank range in the back of the head by armed robbers, who ambushed him and his partner while they delivered money to a Capitec Bank ATM at Kempton Square.

According to EMER-G-MED’s Max Cohen, paramedics arrived at the scene on Saturday at about 10am.

“Paramedics worked to stabilise the critically injured guard, performing multiple Advanced Life Support interventions and placing the guard on life support,” added Cohen.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Security guard shot during Kempton Park mall robbery 6.9.2016
SBV offers R500k for info on robbery 1.10.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

readers' choice

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Ndlozi, Shivambu slate Mngxitama for defending ‘evil’ Zuma
National

Ndlozi, Shivambu slate Mngxitama for defending ‘evil’ Zuma

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets
National

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.