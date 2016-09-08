UPDATE: Kidnapped sister of former district mayor found

The victim, Patience Matlou, was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend but was found alive with multiple serious injuries on Wednesday.

A report by police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe says the younger sister of former Mopani District executive mayor Joshua Matlou was abducted by the suspect from her home in Mohlabaneng Village, Letaba Herald reports.

Matlou said she managed to jump from the vehicle and ran away before she was found by a passerby outside Bolobedu.

– Caxton News Service