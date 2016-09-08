menu
UPDATE: Kidnapped sister of former district mayor found

Caxton News Reporter
Younger sister of former Mopani District Executive Mayor, Joshua Matlou found with multiple injuries.

The younger sister of the former Mopani District executive mayor was abducted on Tuesday.

The victim, Patience Matlou, was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend but was found alive with multiple serious injuries on Wednesday.

A report by police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe says the younger sister of former Mopani District executive mayor Joshua Matlou was abducted by the suspect from her home in Mohlabaneng Village, Letaba Herald reports.

READ FULL STORY: Former district mayor’s sister kidnapped

Matlou said she managed to jump from the vehicle and ran away before she was found by a passerby outside Bolobedu.

– Caxton News Service

