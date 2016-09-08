menu
Local News 8.9.2016 03:49 pm

Ngcongca: I still have to adjust

Michaelson Gumede
Anele Ngcongca with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

Anele Ngcongca says having to make a debut in his own country is a bit strange.

Following his return to the country where he has never kicked a ball in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) before, Ngcongca says having to make a debut in his own country is a bit strange, and he has to adjust from European to local standards.

“It is strange; I trained with the team [for the first time] last week, and the pace is high, more than Europe. I have to adjust, of course, I am a football player, and some of the players I have played with in the national team so it will not take long. I just have to take it one step at a time,” he said.

The former Bafana Bafana captain was expected to make his debut as soon as Sunday in the MTN8 semifinal against Chippa United, but after picking up a knock on his knee on Wednesday during training, his first run out at home might be delayed. However, he has been preparing for the day when he gets his name called for duty.

“I got the videos of the philosophy of Sundowns, as to how they play, how they work, how they do things and how they attack and defend … and I am still watching some videos of them. I have worked with coach Pitso Mosimane in Bafana Bafana, so I know his philosophy, so it will not take long,” said Ngcongca.

