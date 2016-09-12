Sphe gets shocking news this week on ‘Generations’

Monday, September 12



Tau isn’t ready to trust his sister just yet. Xolelwa has a good time with her new ‘mom’. Sphe will do whatever it takes to secure her future.

Tuesday, September 13



Wandile isn’t ready to reveal he’s in a relationship. Mazwi is confused about why he can’t remember what happened last night. The Diale siblings are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Wednesday, September 14



Lucy hates having to ask Jack for his help. Tshidi wants to keep the truth hidden at all costs. Sphe gets shocking news regarding her husband.

Thursday, September 15



Getty refuses to take heed of Gog’Flo’s advice. Lesedi gets punished for doing well in a test. Tau decides to go against doctor’s orders.

Friday, September 16

Wandile catches Daniel trying to steal from him. Kgosi is furious that someone’s encroaching on his territory. Mazwi is not happy to hear he was lied to.