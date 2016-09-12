menu
Soapies 12.9.2016 01:32 pm

‘Uzalo’ this week: Ayanda and Dhlomo fail to find Sibahle

Citizen reporter
The cast of 'Uzalo'. Picture: Supplied

The cast of 'Uzalo'. Picture: Supplied

Now Ayanda has no choice but to reveal what sent his daughter running into the night. Watch ‘Uzalo’ this week to find out what happens.

Monday September 12

Smangele and Mastermind finally have closure when they get to honour their late father. Ayanda’s world is set to implode as he gets ready to go on a romantic getaway with Sibahle.

The day of reckoning has arrived for Mxolisi and Mastermind. Pastor Nkosi makes a dramatic return from his “retreat”.

Tuesday  September 13

As all doors close on Mxolisi and Mastermind, an old friend returns offering to help save them. Ayanda and Dhlomo fail to find Sibahle and Ayanda has no choice but to reveal what sent his daughter running into the night. Amos wants to take Sibahle back to Johannesburg.

Wednesday  September 14

MaNgcobo wants her and MaNzuza to unite as Mxolisi’s parents and support him. Mabuza is back, born again and intent on helping the Xulus, while Dhlomo is suspicious of how he got out of prison so quickly and his new transformation.

Sibahle stands up to Amos, but he’s not about to be disappear that easily. Pastor Nkosi’s fifteen minutes of fame begins, and he is at it again with his theatricals.

Related Stories
‘Isibaya’ this week: Thandi drops a bombshell on Siphokazi 12.9.2016
Lerumo receives terrible news this week on ‘Scandal’ 12.9.2016
‘Muvhango’ this week: Thandaza makes a deal with the devil 12.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Hunt unhappy despite big win
Phakaaathi

Hunt unhappy despite big win

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’
National

EFF calls group calling on Shivambu to quit ‘bogus’

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend
Celebrities

‘God-fearing’ Babes Wodumo has a secret famous boyfriend

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung
Eish!

Watch: Sound cuts out as soon as ‘Die Stem’ starts being sung

readers' choice

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV
Business

Zuma embarrasses himself and SA on Chinese TV

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed
Entertainment

‘90% empty’ Thank You SABC concert slammed

Thank You SABC concert in pictures
Entertainment

Thank You SABC concert in pictures

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car
National

Why Audi didn’t give Semenya a car

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue
Africa

Twitter mocks Mugabe’s new statue

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.