‘Uzalo’ this week: Ayanda and Dhlomo fail to find Sibahle

Monday September 12



Smangele and Mastermind finally have closure when they get to honour their late father. Ayanda’s world is set to implode as he gets ready to go on a romantic getaway with Sibahle.

The day of reckoning has arrived for Mxolisi and Mastermind. Pastor Nkosi makes a dramatic return from his “retreat”.

Tuesday September 13



As all doors close on Mxolisi and Mastermind, an old friend returns offering to help save them. Ayanda and Dhlomo fail to find Sibahle and Ayanda has no choice but to reveal what sent his daughter running into the night. Amos wants to take Sibahle back to Johannesburg.

Wednesday September 14

MaNgcobo wants her and MaNzuza to unite as Mxolisi’s parents and support him. Mabuza is back, born again and intent on helping the Xulus, while Dhlomo is suspicious of how he got out of prison so quickly and his new transformation.

Sibahle stands up to Amos, but he’s not about to be disappear that easily. Pastor Nkosi’s fifteen minutes of fame begins, and he is at it again with his theatricals.