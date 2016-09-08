menu
Motsoaledi wishes Tutu well

ANA
FILE PICTURE: Former President Thabo Mbeki visiting Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in hospital. With Tutu is his daughter Reverend Canon Mpho Tutu. Picture: Benny Gool

FILE PICTURE: Former President Thabo Mbeki visiting Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in hospital. With Tutu is his daughter Reverend Canon Mpho Tutu. Picture: Benny Gool

Tutu's wife, Leah, said his surgery on Wednesday afternoon was successful, and he was in good spirits.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday wished Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu a speedy recovery after he underwent a successful surgery at a Cape Town hospital.

“On behalf of the national department of health and in my own name, I would like to wish the Archbishop well as he recovers after successful surgery,” Motsoaledi said in a statement.

“We wish you a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your loving and much supportive family during these trying times.”

Tutu’s wife, Leah, said his surgery on Wednesday afternoon, was successful, and he was in good spirits.

“The Archbishop underwent the procedure to address the cause of recurring infections he has battled since mid-2015. He admitted himself to hospital two weeks ago for treatment to control the infection,” the Tutu family said in a statement.

Leah Tutu said the family was grateful for the messages of love and support received, and for the Archbishop’s superb medical team.

The 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who has been battling prostate cancer for the past 15 years, was hospitalised in late August, where he was being treated for a recurring infection. His family announced on Tuesday that he would be undergoing a surgical procedure.

– African News Agency (ANA)

