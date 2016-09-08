menu
National 8.9.2016 04:57 pm

Muthambi confirms payout to SABC CEO, mum on amount

ANA
FILE PICTURE: Communications Minister Faith Muthambi. (Photo: GCIS)

FILE PICTURE: Communications Minister Faith Muthambi. (Photo: GCIS)

With only four months into a five-year contract with the broadcaster, Matlala was suspended.

Communications Minister Faith Muthambi has confirmed that the SABC paid out settlements to four former top officials, including former CEO Frans Matlala, but refused to disclose the amounts involved, citing confidentiality.

This came in a written response to a parliamentary question by the DA, which threatened to take recourse to the Promotion of Access to Information Act should the amounts paid out not be disclosed in the SABC’s annual results later this month.

Matlala was suspended in November last year, just four months into a five-year contract, and agreed to leave a day before he was due to be hauled before a disciplinary panel.

Muthambi confirmed the broadcaster had reached settlement deals with former SABC head of internal audit Lorraine Francois, former head of legal services Mbulu Nepfumbada and head of technology Sipho Masinga.

“The separation agreement remains confidential between the parties. The amount paid out to them is part of the agreement which cannot be disclosed for any reason or whatsoever without prior written consent of the other party to disclose it,” Muthambi said in response to a written parliamentary question by the DA.

She added: “Lastly, these matters are disclosed transparently and will be available on the respective entities annual reports to be tabled in Parliament by end of September 2016.”

The current SABC management took the same position in a meeting with the parliamentary portfolio committee on communications last month.

DA communications spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said the termination of the contracts of the four was further indication of a political purge of staff at the public broadcaster.

“The out-of-court settlements, including to former GCEO Frans Matlala, reveal what appears to be a purge of senior staff who have either spoken out, or commissioned reports about corruption at the SABC.

“The DA will submit an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to get full disclosure of the amounts paid off to the senior executives should this not be disclosed in the SABC’s annual report due to be released later this month.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
WATCH: EFF MP calls Van Rooyen a ‘useless minister’ 8.9.2016
Lift suspension of Parly workers, says SA Communist Party 8.9.2016
Gordhan dares the Hawks to arrest him 8.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

readers' choice

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Ndlozi, Shivambu slate Mngxitama for defending ‘evil’ Zuma
National

Ndlozi, Shivambu slate Mngxitama for defending ‘evil’ Zuma

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets
National

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.