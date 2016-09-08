Mogale City institutes water restrictions

Low dam levels and rising temperatures forced Gauteng’s Mogale City local municipality to implement water restrictions on Thursday.

Mogale City’s supplier Rand Water has set water use reduction targets, the municipality said.

“The Department of Water and Sanitation Gazette of the August 12, 2016, indicated that 15% of water restrictions need to be implemented on the integrated Vaal River System area as a result of insufficient rainfall in the catchment area,” the municipality said.

“Our main supplier, Rand Water, which receives water from the Vaal River System, has set a goal of 15% saving on water supply and has encouraged its clients to assist in achieving this goal.”

The municipality’s advice to residents and businesses included the prohibition using fire hoses to clean shop floors, driveways and walkways, not to wash vehicles with a hose pipe and to use a bucket instead, no irrigation of gardens between 5am and 8pm, fixing all leaking taps and pipes, and covering swimming pools to reduce water evaporation.

Penalties would be imposed on users who exceed restrictions, as per Mogale City water bylaws.

– African News Agency (ANA)