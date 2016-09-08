menu
National 8.9.2016 05:13 pm

Mogale City institutes water restrictions

ANA
Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

Penalties would be enforced on users who exceed set restrictions.

Low dam levels and rising temperatures forced Gauteng’s Mogale City local municipality to implement water restrictions on Thursday.

Mogale City’s supplier Rand Water has set water use reduction targets, the municipality said.

“The Department of Water and Sanitation Gazette of the August 12, 2016, indicated that 15% of water restrictions need to be implemented on the integrated Vaal River System area as a result of insufficient rainfall in the catchment area,” the municipality said.

“Our main supplier, Rand Water, which receives water from the Vaal River System, has set a goal of 15% saving on water supply and has encouraged its clients to assist in achieving this goal.”

The municipality’s advice to residents and businesses included the prohibition using fire hoses to clean shop floors, driveways and walkways, not to wash vehicles with a hose pipe and to use a bucket instead, no irrigation of gardens between 5am and 8pm, fixing all leaking taps and pipes, and covering swimming pools to reduce water evaporation.

Penalties would be imposed on users who exceed restrictions, as per Mogale City water bylaws.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Joburg residents could face fines for ‘wasting’ water 6.9.2016
EFF opens fraud case against Mogale City councillor 1.9.2016
Nelson Mandela Bay imposes water restrictions 31.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

readers' choice

DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went
National

DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

ANC’s ‘CR17’ squares off with ‘Premier League’
National

ANC’s ‘CR17’ squares off with ‘Premier League’

Ndlozi, Shivambu slate Mngxitama for defending ‘evil’ Zuma
National

Ndlozi, Shivambu slate Mngxitama for defending ‘evil’ Zuma

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.