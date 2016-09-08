VIDEO: Thug steals cop’s gun and makes run for it

The man was being charged for a separate crime when he freed himself and grabbed the gun from the officer’s holster. It is still unclear what he was initially arrested for.

He pushed through a crowd of people in the station who were queueing to be helped, out of the police station building and into the parking lot of the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court next door.

Three armed officers immediately chased after him. The man was apprehended, as there was no other exit from the court’s parking lot.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Ann Poortman could not provide further details.

The video below shows the suspect being marched from where he was rearrested.

rorisangk@citizen.co.za