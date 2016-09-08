Mngxitama commends Myeni for saving SAA from white corruption

Leader of the Black First Land First (BLF) movement Andile Mngxitama has claimed that “his investigations” have revealed that SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has somehow been saving the airline R100 million a month from the corruption of white people.

our investigation shows that Dudu Myeni saved SAA R100 million a month from corruption by whites. Pravin knows this. #TransformSAA — andile (@Mngxitama) September 8, 2016

Myeni, earlier on Thursday, was speaking during a public meeting with the BLF, led by Mngxitama, about the state of the airline.

Mngxitama also endorsed the “good work” of the SAA chairperson, claiming that SAA was “going strong” and that transformation needed to continue. He wanted to know why the media was “vilifying” her.

Auditors said SAA will collapse without guarantees. its been a year and going strong. Myeni like Molefe doing good work #TransformSAA — andile (@Mngxitama) September 8, 2016

Meeting with Dudu Myeni chairperson of SAA we discovered the good work she has been doing. why is the media is vilifying her #TransformSAA — andile (@Mngxitama) September 8, 2016

Myeni said at the meeting that she could not be blamed for the “mess” at the ailing airline.

“I inherited what I found,” Myeni said on Thursday.

“I have made improvements and I am happy with the improvements to date. I don’t work at SAA. When I engage with the suppliers, I expect the executive to implement. Nobody can say Dudu Myeni put the airline in a mess.”

The DA has blamed Myeni for the woes currently facing the national airline. Myeni fired on all cylinders, saying: “There is a myth about black leadership that if you are given a responsibility as a black leader you are going to fail. There is another myth that this chairperson is incompetent.

“I am yet to find people bringing me a yardstick that they are using to assess my incompetence.”

She also hit back at her detractors, saying some of the reasons she was being attacked was because she had said the procurement of goods and services to the value of R24 billion needed to benefit black South Africans. According to Myeni, only 2% of black South Africans were doing business with the airline.

Myeni said the airline had not been given a government guarantee for the past 12 months. This as reports emerged this week that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was considering giving the airline another bailout.

Mngxitama also hit out at Gordhan, blaming the minister for the delays on guarantees, which he called sabotage.

no media outlet has asked Pravin why he has delayed to give guarantees and therefore sabotage the release of AFS of SAA? #TransformSAA — andile (@Mngxitama) September 8, 2016

Myeni said the financial challenges were the legacy that the board inherited.

“When we came here we never came to a healthy balance sheet,” Myeni said. “We never came to a profitable company.”

Mngxitama said they were united in their concern for state-owned enterprises to perform well to serve the nation.

“We are worried about perceptions that state-owned entities are in trouble.”

Mngxitama continued his attack on Myeni’s detractors on Twitter, alleging that, along with the DA, “house niggers” were the ones attacking her.

Dudu Myeni is being attacked by the DA and house niggers for same reason they attack Brian Molefe and Hlaudi.#TransformSAA @Black1stLand1st — andile (@Mngxitama) September 8, 2016

He alleged that Gordhan was trying to turn state-owned companies into empowerment schemes for white people and he urged black people to “check their facts” before believing the allegations of white people against black people.

Shortly after writing these tweets, Mngxitama called on the public to fund the BLF movement, and published his organisation’s banking details so that they could “fight for economic liberation now!”