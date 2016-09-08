menu
National 8.9.2016 10:55 pm

Mngxitama commends Myeni for saving SAA from white corruption

Ngwako Modjadji and Citizen reporter
SAA Board Chairperson, Dudu Myeni speaks as she engages with a group of stakeholders on the state of SAA at Airways Park in Kempton Park, 8 September 2016. Next to her is Andile Mngxitama. Picture: Neil McCartney

The BLF leader says only ‘house niggers’, the DA and a ‘vilifying’ media won’t acknowledge how great she is.

Leader of the Black First Land First (BLF) movement Andile Mngxitama has claimed that “his investigations” have revealed that SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has somehow been saving the airline R100 million a month from the corruption of white people.

Myeni, earlier on Thursday, was speaking during a public meeting with the BLF, led by Mngxitama, about the state of the airline.

Mngxitama also endorsed the “good work” of the SAA chairperson, claiming that SAA was “going strong” and that transformation needed to continue. He wanted to know why the media was “vilifying” her.

Myeni said at the meeting that she could not be blamed for the “mess” at the ailing airline.

“I inherited what I found,” Myeni said on Thursday.

“I have made improvements and I am happy with the improvements to date. I don’t work at SAA. When I engage with the suppliers, I expect the executive to implement. Nobody can say Dudu Myeni put the airline in a mess.”

READ MORE: Gordhan says he wasn’t bullied on Myeni

The DA has blamed Myeni for the woes currently facing the national airline. Myeni fired on all cylinders, saying: “There is a myth about black leadership that if you are given a responsibility as a black leader you are going to fail. There is another myth that this chairperson is incompetent.

“I am yet to find people bringing me a yardstick that they are using to assess my incompetence.”

She also hit back at her detractors, saying some of the reasons she was being attacked was because she had said the procurement of goods and services to the value of R24 billion needed to benefit black South Africans. According to Myeni, only 2% of black South Africans were doing business with the airline.

READ MORE: DA to take action against Myeni’s SAA reappointment

Myeni said the airline had not been given a government guarantee for the past 12 months. This as reports emerged this week that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was considering giving the airline another bailout.

Mngxitama also hit out at Gordhan, blaming the minister for the delays on guarantees, which he called sabotage.

Myeni said the financial challenges were the legacy that the board inherited.

“When we came here we never came to a healthy balance sheet,” Myeni said. “We never came to a profitable company.”

Mngxitama said they were united in their concern for state-owned enterprises to perform well to serve the nation.

“We are worried about perceptions that state-owned entities are in trouble.”

Mngxitama continued his attack on Myeni’s detractors on Twitter, alleging that, along with the DA, “house niggers” were the ones attacking her.

He alleged that Gordhan was trying to turn state-owned companies into empowerment schemes for white people and he urged black people to “check their facts” before believing the allegations of white people against black people.

Shortly after writing these tweets, Mngxitama called on the public to fund the BLF movement, and published his organisation’s banking details so that they could “fight for economic liberation now!”

