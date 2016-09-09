menu
Henri van Breda in court for killing parents, brother

ANA
Henri van Breda at the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town where he was charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Henri van Breda at the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town where he was charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The young man is accused of axing has family to death.

Henri van Breda, accused of the murder of his mother, father and brother, is expected to appear in the Western Cape High Court for a pre-trial conference on Friday.

He faces three counts of premeditated murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Van Breda, who has been out on bail of R100,000 since 14 June, allegedly murdered his parents and his brother. His sister was also seriously injured in the attack last year.

He allegedly committed the crimes at their De Zalze Golf Estate home in Stellenbosch in January last year.

When Henri van Breda, 21, appeared in the Stellenbosch District Court on June 14, before magistrate Lungelo Jumba, he faced murder charges related to the deaths of his parents, Martin and Theresa van Breda, as well as his brother Rudi.

The attempted murder charge relates to his sister Marli, who survived the axe attack.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway told the court that the investigation was complete and she handed in the high court indictment, which included a summary of the essential facts.

One of the bail conditions was that Henri van Breda had to attend the high court proceedings in September, and all subsequent proceedings.

He may not make contact with any of the state witnesses, which included his sister, and has to inform the investigating officer of any change of address.

The multiple murder accused was also forbidden to leave the Western Cape.

– African News Agency (ANA)

