National 9.9.2016 08:44 am

Three mysterious women rob shoppers

Jason Milford
OrangeFox, police and Lyttelton sector 1 CPF responding to a burglary at Centurion Mall on the mysterious women.

A previous victim of the mysterious women said on the social platform the three women has been busy for years and suspects they move around to all malls.

Three unknown mysterious women who targeted shopping malls to rob customers were still a mystery to security handlers, Centurion Rekord reports.

Early in the week, these three unidentified women, who work together, yet on separate missions apparently paid a visit to the Reds@Mall in Centurion. They targeted other women from whom they stole cellphones and cash.

The Centurion Concerned Citizens group informed residents about specific hits as they happened.

Pretoria police are on the look out for four woman who are linked to a series of robberies.

Woman linked to a series of robberies.

An earlier victim of the mysterious women said on the social media platform the three women had been active for some years and made sure they moved around, targeting all the malls.

She shared her own torment with these women in the past. One of them “accidentally” bumped into her and started to apologising profusely, letting the victim lower her guard while the other two thieves robbed her.

Pretoria police are on the look out for four woman who are linked to a series of robberies.

Woman  linked to a series of robberies.

“We were looking through surveillance footage where we spotted them entering a shop but never came out. When we went to the shop to investigate, we realised they must have slipped through a back door.”

“I’ve never seen the mysterious women again after that.”

READ MORE: ATM victim robbery takes no nonsense from crooks

Warren Lamont, spokesperson for the private and corporate investigators Intelligence Bureau SA, published a warning on social media saying they received a lot of reports of women being targeted at malls.

“Please be aware of women that surround you and start to make small talk,” he said.

Pretoria police are on the look out for four woman who are linked to a series of robberies.

Woman linked to a series of robberies

Lamont said it was a ploy to distract shoppers and disappear after they had picked a handbag or a pocket of valuables like cellphones and jewellery.

“Please be vigilant and make sure you do not become a victim. They target mothers with prams or children as well as elderly women who are doing shopping,” Lamont said.

Orange Fox Security spokesperson Marcé Bester said they were on high alert. He said they had security guards in malls performing a number of duties.

Pretoria police are on the look out for four woman who are linked to a series of robberies.

Woman linked to a series of robberies.

“We would like to call on shoppers to be on the lookout for suspicious people and to report it immediately.”

Bester also advised people to approach assistants at counters for directions to goods in stores.

– Caxton News Service

