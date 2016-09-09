Woman in EC court for abducting three children

A 31-year-old woman is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, for allegedly abducting three siblings.

The girl and her two brothers were in the care of the grandmother on Wednesday, when they went missing.

Community members spotted the children on Thursday morning, and residents started to assault the woman who was with them. The members of the community tried to prevent the police from removing the woman from the scene.

The woman was arrested on Thursday in connection with the abduction of the three siblings all under the age of 10 years old.

The siblings have since been reunited with their mother.

