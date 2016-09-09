menu
Four suspects in CPT court for rape, murder of young woman

ANA
Photo: Supplied

Ninini left her home with her boyfriend and three friends, but was found dead the next day.

Phumulani Nyewe and three others are expected to appear in the Western Cape High Court on Friday, facing charges of kidnapping and murder.

They allegedly killed Bongiwe Ninini in July last year in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. Ninini, aged 20, was raped and murdered. Her mutilated body was dumped in an unused drain.

Ninini left her home with her boyfriend and three friends, but was found dead the next day. She was half-naked and her clothes were found a few metres away from a drain.

– African News Agency (ANA)

