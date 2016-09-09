menu
National 9.9.2016 08:35 am

Driver killed in Durban when his car struck pole

ANA
However, the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

A man was killed in Durban when the car he was driving collided with a street pole.

Rescue Care Paramedics spokesman Garrith Jamieson said that the man’s car hit the pole on Nicholson Road on Thursday night.

He said that after paramedics extricated the critically injured man from the wreckage, they attempted to resuscitate him for close to 30 minutes. However, the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.
– African News Agency (ANA)

