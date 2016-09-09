menu
Knife-wielding robber sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment

Nadia Khan
Robber sentenced to eight years in prison.

The victim had stopped his taxi after a wheel came off when he noticed two men sitting near the canal watching him.

After months of investigation, an armed robber was finally sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for a crime committed in the Isipingo vicinity, in KwaZulu-Natal, Rising Sun Chatsworth reports.

According to police reports, the victim was travelling in his mini-bus taxi near Wilcox Road when one of his vehicle’s wheels came off. He stopped the taxi to search for the wheel when he noticed two men sitting near the canal watching him.

Picture: Thinkstock

The men approached him and offered to assist. One of the men then grabbed the victim, held him at knife point and demanded the vehicle keys and his belongings.

A cellphone and cash to the value of R1 000 were taken. The thieves then fled the scene.

The complainant stopped a passing metro police vehicle and informed police officers of the robbery. Officers gave chase and managed to arrest one for the suspects.

“The accused, Sthembiso Mabaso, appeared in court and was found guilty of robbery with a knife and was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment,” said Isipingo police communications officer Captain David Ragavan.

The management of Isipingo police would also like to extend their appreciation to the arresting officer, Benjamin Wynne of Durban Metro Police, for his swift response.

“We would also like to commend Detective Warrant Officer Teddy Nadesan of Isipingo SAPS detectives for his good work in ensuring a conviction of the accused. This is a stern reminder to would-be robbers in Isipingo, that, if arrested, they are sure to receive hefty sentences,” added Ragavan.

-Caxton News Service

