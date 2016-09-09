menu
National 9.9.2016 10:40 am

Illegal horn trading suspect dies in prison

Bianca Pindral
Picture: Thinkstock

His body has been taken to a mortuary, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

A Chinese national awaiting trial on charges relating to illegal rhino horn trading and corruption has died in the Krugersdorp Correctional Centre hospital.

The deceased, Zhiqing Miao, 43, died on Tuesday after he was admitted to the correctional centre last year on December 7. He was due to appear in the Roodepoort Regional Court on November 25, 2016, Krugersdorp News reported.

The cause of death remains unknown.

Gauteng correctional services spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said: “The standard operating procedures dictate that when an offender has passed on in any of the correctional facilities, the family or the next-of-kin must be informed immediately.”

Miao’s body was taken to a government mortuary, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

“The department of correctional services is committed to ensuring that its high standard of safety and security of both offenders and officials is maintained at all its correctional centres,” added Morwane.

– Caxton News Service

