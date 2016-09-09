menu
UN concerned about harassment, intimidation in South Sudan

ANA
UN peacekeepers in South Sudan with one of their helicopters (UNMISS)

The UN Mission in South Sudan says any attempt to suppress fundamental human rights must be condemned in no uncertain terms.

The United Nations (UN) has expressed concern over reports of harassment and intimidation against some civil society members after the latter met with a UN Security Council (UNSC) delegation recently.

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) stated in a Thursday press release that any attempt to suppress fundamental human rights must be condemned in no uncertain terms.

“These reported actions are in violation of the rights to freedom of expression, movement and civil and political engagement, which are fundamental pillars of a democratic society,” said UNMISS.

“We will be raising our concerns with all relevant authorities,” it added.

In the release, the Mission further noted the visit by the Security Council members was an opportunity for an open dialogue with a view to gaining greater understanding of some of the issues and concerns faced by South Sudanese citizens at the grassroots level.

A Security Council delegation comprising Angola, China, Egypt, France, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Russia, Senegal, Spain, Ukraine, United States, United Kingdom, Uruguay and Venezuela undertook a three-day visit to the country from September 2-5.

During visit the delegation held a series of high-level meetings with President Salva Kiir and other Transitional Government members, civil society groups, faith-based organisations and senior UN officials.

– African News Agency (ANA)

