Local News 9.9.2016 10:00 am

Mosimane targets elusive MTN8 trophy

Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Mamelodi Sundowns Media Day at Chloorkop. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane would love to get his hands on the MTN8, a trophy that continues to elude the Brazilians.

The Chloorkop-based team have not won the Premier Soccer League’s top-eight trophy since 2007, when it was still called the SAA Super Eight Cup.

Mosimane and his players will face Chippa United in the semifinal first-leg at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

“We are not looking at which trophies we’ve won or haven’t won, no!” he said ahead of the game. “I have a passion for each and every game.

“I am not a coach to calculate trophies. People put certificates on the wall it’s not my style. I want to win every game; every game to me is important.

“It’s about lifting trophies. it’s our motto in this club. But yes, this cup has been a problem for us.”

Mosimane’s team have not been short of trophies in other competitions, though, winning the Absa Premiership twice in the last three years. They also won the Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup in recent seasons.

“How many trophies have we won? You know the history and statistics; I really don’t care about those things,” he added.

“I told the boys when I came here, whenever we enter the pitch and see a trophy at the entrance you must try to get your hands on it. That’s the motto.”

